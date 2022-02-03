Looking back: ‘Glory days of Peterborough’s greyhound stadium

The night of the Fengate stadium extension opening.

The pandemic was blamed for the closure.

A night at the dogs was regarded as one of the city’s best night outs and many residents will have happy memories of the venue.

The opening night was on Saturday, April 4, 1931, with the first ever winner a greyhound called ‘Dewdrop’.

Peterborough greyhound stadium at Fengate in 2009.

The stadium was synonomous with the Perkins family.

Reg Perkins bought the track in 1945.

By the 60s the stadium offered licensed bars and refreshments, photo finish apparatus and on course bookmakers.

In 1977 Reg retired leaving the day-to-day management to his sons Rex and David. Rex became mayor of the city, in 1987 .

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium at Fengate in 2020.

In 1983 the Peterborough Derby was inaugurated and became a very popular event at the track. Rex died in 2003 and his son Richard and nephew Rob dedicated a £3 million extension to his name.

The stadium was also a focal point for charity events such as a human dog race in aid of Sue Ryder Care. (Pictured getting ready for action are the Fisherprint team.)

Also pictured are Rob and Richard Perkins presenting a cheque to David Raines for the mayor’s charity.

Human dog race at Peterborough Greyhound stadium, in aid of Sue Ryder Care . Pictured getting ready for action are the Fisherprint team L-R: Paul Brice, Theresa Lindsay, Lee Gow, Jason Ellerby, Seth Wells, Steve Kelly