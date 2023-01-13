Looking Back: Generation game for Karen and her family

Karen taking a nap in Chris' original photo

Chris said: “I snapped Karen McArdle outside Mothercare in Bridge Street at Easter 1981.’’

Her mum Susan Stamper said: “I would meet my mother-in-law every Friday and take Karen and we’d look round the shops and get something to drink.

"Karen would have been about two-and-a-half in the photo. I’ve got five children and she is the second youngest.”

Karen with her mum Susan and daughter Trixie in 2021

The family moved away to Lowick in Northamptonshire on Karen’s third birthday and they both still live in the village.

Karen worked in the pub trade, then set up a cleaning business when her daughter Trixie was born 11 years ago.

In 2021 Karen was joined by her mum and daughter for the reunion photo outside Peacocks, which has replaced Mothercare.

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

