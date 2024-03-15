Looking Back: Gang gets back together for Cathedral Square shoot
Chris said: “In 1978 I spotted punks John Church, Gary Beckett, Ade Lawrence and Pippa Hodgson in Cathedral Square, wearing pin badges and looking very cool.”
John, who is now a painter and decorator in the city, said: “The other lads were school friends and Pippa was a mutual friend, we used to hang out together and listen to punk music.
“I think I was about 15 and on the verge of becoming a punk.”
John is still friends with Ade and they played in a band together.
Ade worked on the dust carts for many years and also as a health care assistant at the hospital when Covid was at its height.
Gary emigrated to Australia, where he works as a project manager and Pippa now lives in Spain.
See them all up large at Chris’s Reunions exhibition at the Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.
It ends on Saturday, March 23.