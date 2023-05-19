Looking Back: From Peterborough to Nashville for a reunion!

The 1980 Radio One Roadshow in Cathedral Square

​Chris explained: “I have recently returned from a 50-day photography coast to coast road trip across America.

“While waiting outside my Nashville hotel for a taxi an American couple asked where I was from and I said Peterborough.

"A man from the crowd shouted out that he was from Peterborough too and another said he was from Yaxley!

Some of the faces from the 1980 Roadshow photo reunited in 2021

“It gets even better. The Peterborough man Dave Eady reminded me that he was in my book Reunions 2!

"I had taken his picture with brother Paul Eady at the Radio 1 Roadshow on Cathedral Square in 1980 and we did the reunion picture in 2021. What are the chances? It made our day!’’

​The original picture above show crowds pictured at the Radio 1 Roadshow with DJ Paul Burnett in Cathedral Square.

​Chris explained that the same people circled left to right in the original are those in the 2021 reunion picture holding records.

Chris meets Dave in Nashville

​​Paul Eady (next to Kaye in blue denim) now lives in Kings Lynn and works for Royal Mail. He is married with a daughter and step-daughter.

He said: “I was at the roadshow with my brother Dave Eady (next-but-one on right in dark jacket and red and yellow scarf) who now works at Perkins in Peterborough.”