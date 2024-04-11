Looking Back: From bicycling bobby on the beat to inspector over course of 30 years

Dominic Glazebrook on his bike in Cowgate in 1993 and years later with former PCSO Mick Whittaker,

Chris said: “Dominic Glazebrook was a policeman in Peterborough for 30 years, from 1988 to 2018, rising to the rank of Inspector.

“He was pictured on the beat on his bike in Cowgate in 1993.”

Dominic said: “I liked the variety and the responsibility working for the police and the feeling I was making a difference.”

Dominic, who is married with two children, grew up in Cambridge and later moved to Peterborough for work.

He now lives in Stamford and has been working in a local supermarket since retiring from the force.

He added: “I wanted to make a contribution during the pandemic.”

Chris added: “He was joined by former PCSO Mick Whittaker, who he used to work alongside, for the reunion photo.