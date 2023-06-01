News you can trust since 1948
Looking Back: Friends (and punks) reunited for picture

Some old friends were reconnected thanks to these Reunion pictures from Chris Porsz.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Jun 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Friends (from left) Elaine Rudkin (nee Hesselden), Stephen Dee, Ian Waumsley, Graeme Baker and Jo Logue in Cathedral Square in 1983Friends (from left) Elaine Rudkin (nee Hesselden), Stephen Dee, Ian Waumsley, Graeme Baker and Jo Logue in Cathedral Square in 1983
Friends (from left) Elaine Rudkin (nee Hesselden), Stephen Dee, Ian Waumsley, Graeme Baker and Jo Logue in Cathedral Square in 1983

Friends Elaine Rudkin (nee Hesselden), Stephen Dee, Ian Waumsley, Graeme Baker and Jo Logue (left to right) are pictured on Cathedral Square in 1983.

​Elaine said: “We all used to pile in Ian’s car on a Saturday and go into Peterborough. Queensgate Shopping Centre had recently opened which was exciting and then onto gigs.’’

Elaine and Ian were together for 22 years but they split up and she has since re-married. She is now a reception nurse in a veterinary practice.

The friends reunited by Chris nearly 40 years laterThe friends reunited by Chris nearly 40 years later
The friends reunited by Chris nearly 40 years later
Steve’s girlfriend was Gary Lineker’s cousin and she got him a job with Gary Lineker’s dad on a fruit and veg market stall.

He then worked for BT and Open Reach for 22 years.

​Ian said: “I used to be the taxi and we’d all go to Peterborough and chill out in the Square and sometimes go to gigs.”

Ian met his second wife, Debbie, in 2003 and they got married in America in 2019.

Ian, who lives in Stamford, retired in 2018.

​Graeme said: “We’d usually go to the Old Still for a couple of drinks, then to some record shops and meet up with mates, then we’d often go and see a band.”

Graeme lives in Stamford and is married with a son. He worked in the craft industry for 36 years and is now a warehouse manager.

​Jo said she was at college in Wisbech. “I moved to Leicester in 1985 and eventually lost contact with everyone.”

Jo has two sons and works at Next head office.

