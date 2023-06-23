Looking Back: Fountains of knowledge!
Regular contributor Andy Cole (who supplied the splendid picture of the Rivergate development under construction) got in touch with some information on a picture of Cathedral Square featured recently – and published again here.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 09:29 BST
Andy said of the picture: “Look closely in the top left-hand corner, yes you can see fountains.
"The council made the market place into Cathedral Square and added a walled L-shaped pond with sprinkler style side fountains. They worked but the wind blew the spray which often caused ice on the pavement. Then youths added washing up liquid which produced mountains of bubbles!
"In the end the council had the pond filled in and for over ten happy years we had flower planters. In the 1980s bespoke planters replaced the old pond.”