Looking Back: Fountains of knowledge!

Andy said of the picture: “Look closely in the top left-hand corner, yes you can see fountains.

"The council made the market place into Cathedral Square and added a walled L-shaped pond with sprinkler style side fountains. They worked but the wind blew the spray which often caused ice on the pavement. Then youths added washing up liquid which produced mountains of bubbles!

"In the end the council had the pond filled in and for over ten happy years we had flower planters. In the 1980s bespoke planters replaced the old pond.”

Cathedral Square before it was pedestrianised - spot the old fountains top left

And Geoff Deboo commented on the third picture, also published recently: “I’m pretty sure that’s not Marshall’s garage Oundle Road as I worked there for many years in the sixties. It’s possibly the Bedford or Cambridge garage.’’

Rivergate being built