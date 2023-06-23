News you can trust since 1948
Looking Back: Fountains of knowledge!

Regular contributor Andy Cole (who supplied the splendid picture of the Rivergate development under construction) got in touch with some information on a picture of Cathedral Square featured recently – and published again here.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 09:29 BST

Andy said of the picture: “Look closely in the top left-hand corner, yes you can see fountains.

"The council made the market place into Cathedral Square and added a walled L-shaped pond with sprinkler style side fountains. They worked but the wind blew the spray which often caused ice on the pavement. Then youths added washing up liquid which produced mountains of bubbles!

"In the end the council had the pond filled in and for over ten happy years we had flower planters. In the 1980s bespoke planters replaced the old pond.”

Cathedral Square before it was pedestrianised - spot the old fountains top leftCathedral Square before it was pedestrianised - spot the old fountains top left
And Geoff Deboo commented on the third picture, also published recently: “I’m pretty sure that’s not Marshall’s garage Oundle Road as I worked there for many years in the sixties. It’s possibly the Bedford or Cambridge garage.’’

Rivergate being builtRivergate being built
Reader Geoff Deboo is not convinced this was the Oundle Road Marshall's garageReader Geoff Deboo is not convinced this was the Oundle Road Marshall's garage
