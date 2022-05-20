Looking Back: Festival fun on the Embankment

Willow Festival in 2002

For many years one of the city’s favourite events was the Willow Festival which, at its peak, attracted more than 80,000 people over three days.

Located on The Embankment, the open air festival attracted music lovers of all ages to dance and sing along to scores of bands.

The first festival was in 1997 and it ran annually until 2003. It was revived in 2012.

Probably the biggest name the festival ever attracted was ska chart toppers Bad Manners who were fronted by the incomparable Buster Bloodvessel. Today’s pictures are taken from the band’s performance at the 2002 festival.

Sadly, the festival was cancelled in 2015.