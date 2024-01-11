Looking Back: Fast-food friends fast forward three decades for reunion

Chris Porsz presents another in his series of ‘now and then’ photographs, which from this weekend can be seen in a major exhibition “Reunions” at Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery.

Chris said: “Carole Howley, her two sisters and two friends looked slightly embarrassed, as I snapped them tucking into Wimpy burgers on a bench under the Guildhall in Cathedral Square.

“It was 1982 and they had just come back from netball training on a Saturday morning and stopped for lunch.

“Carole lives locally and is married with two children and two grandchildren.

The original photo taken by Chris Porsz in 1982

“She still regularly meets up with her two sisters Sarah Bragan, who has two children, and Louise Giddens.

“Penny Yallup was a good friend of Sarah’s and they are still in touch, but Juliette died in her 20s, so her sister Alison stepped in for the reunion picture to pay tribute to her,” he added.

Carole said: “It was lovely to all be together again and we had a laugh re-making the picture in 2011, especially as Chris treated us to our burgers!

“They were good times.”

The reunion photo taken in 2011 for one of Chris Porsz's books - which forms part of his new exhibition

Chris added: “I am forever grateful to the newspaper for making the world-famous reunions project possible and also for rekindling my long-lost passion for photography.

“I would like to invite readers to visit my Reunions exhibition at Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery which runs from Saturday, January 13, to Saturday, March 23.