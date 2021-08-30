Looking back: Fascinating aerial pictures from Peterborough’s past

From fascinating views of the city centre before Queensgate was built to Ferry Meadows construction.
Peterborough has changed over the decades and as some of these pictures show, continues to change.
Do you think things have changed for the better? What landmarks do you miss?
If you have any pictures of Peterborough people and places from the past and you’d like to share them with Looking Back readers, send them to [email protected]
1.
This picture shows one of the city’s most iconic buildings - Thorpe Hall. Now a Sue Ryder hospice, it was built in the 17th century and from 1943 to 1970 was a maternity hospital.
Photo: Midlands
2.
This picture shows the old Walton secondary school in Mountsteven Avenue before it was demolished to make way for the Voyager School (now Queen Katharine Academy).
3.
This picture was taken in 1971 and shows Orton Waterviille surrounded by farmland. Large parts of the open land seen here were built on to create the Orton townships. The land at the front of the picture is now part of Orton golf course.
Photo: Midlands
4.
This aerial photograph shows a view of what was to become the southern township of Hampton back in 1996.
Photo: Midlands