Looking Back: Family play time in the back garden
Today’s pictures from Chris Porsz feature a family reunion.
Chris said he photographed Mario Plavecz, Annamarie Parker (nee Plavecz) and Louisa Setchfield (nee Plavecz) and their cousins Carmella Turiccki and her sister Rosemary running in the back garden of their home at 114 Star Road in Peterborough in 1980.
Anna (left in new picture) said: “Our mum was a cleaner in A&E where Chris worked as a casualty porter and in 1980 she invited him over to take some photos. I think I was about 14, Louisa was 10, Mario (on his knee) was 5, Rosemary (by fence) was 15 and Carmella was 13.”
Anna, who has four brothers and three sisters, said when they went back for the reunion photo in 2021 the house and garden hadn’t really changed. She said: “Mum and dad lived there until about 15 years ago and Louisa (middle) still lives locally.’’
Carmella (right) said: “We used to play together all the time.” Carmella had hip problems and she had to have two operations at the age of 18 months and spent a year in hospital in traction.
She added: “I was a bit of a tom boy and enjoyed climbing and fell through a shed when I was about 10 and knocked my hip joint so I had to have a calliper for a year. After that I was able to run normally.”
Carmella, who has two grown up children, decided she wanted to become a nurse at the age of three after her stay in hospital. She now lives in Rutland and works as a community nurse in Peterborough. Rosemary was not available and Mario died age 47 in 2019.