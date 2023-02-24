Looking Back: Family play time in the back garden

Anna, Louisa and Carmella in 1980

Chris said he photographed Mario Plavecz, Annamarie Parker (nee Plavecz) and Louisa Setchfield (nee Plavecz) and their cousins Carmella Turiccki and her sister Rosemary running in the back garden of their home at 114 Star Road in Peterborough in 1980.

Anna (left in new picture) said: “Our mum was a cleaner in A&E where Chris worked as a casualty porter and in 1980 she invited him over to take some photos. I think I was about 14, Louisa was 10, Mario (on his knee) was 5, Rosemary (by fence) was 15 and Carmella was 13.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna, who has four brothers and three sisters, said when they went back for the reunion photo in 2021 the house and garden hadn’t really changed. She said: “Mum and dad lived there until about 15 years ago and Louisa (middle) still lives locally.’’

Anna, Louisa and Carmella went back to the former family home for the Reunion picture.

​Carmella (right) said: “We used to play together all the time.” Carmella had hip problems and she had to have two operations at the age of 18 months and spent a year in hospital in traction.

She added: “I was a bit of a tom boy and enjoyed climbing and fell through a shed when I was about 10 and knocked my hip joint so I had to have a calliper for a year. After that I was able to run normally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad