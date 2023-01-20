News you can trust since 1948
Looking Back: Ex-straw-ordinary town tradition

The Straw Bear festival returned to the streets of Whittlesey at the weekend much to the delight of the crowds that lined the town’s streets.

By The Newsroom
An early photo from a Straw Bear festival
The festival of the Straw Bear or "Strawbower" is a custom similar to others in mainland Europe in particularly Germany.

The custom died out about 1909, probably because the police saw it as begging, but it was revived by the Whittlesea Society in 1980.

Today’s first two pictures show The Bear walking through the streets with its "keeper" and musicians, followed by traditional performers, including Morris men and women, Molly dancers, and Longsword dancers and clog dancers.

From Whittlesey museum, a photo of the Straw Bear and keeper in 1909.
The bear "costume" is burned at a ceremony at Sunday lunchtime after the Saturday parade. In the picture the burning took place at Sir Harry Smith Community College in 2009.

The Straw Bear burning - at Sir Harry Smith school in 2008
