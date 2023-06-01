Looking Back: Evocative shots from the city

Cumbergate in Spring

The main photo is an evocative shot of Cumbergate with the old Miss Pears building on the left and, looking ahead, St John’s Church.

Note the old style ice cream seller with his portable fridge.

The second picture shows the famous city landmark Barrett’s Corner named after the department store sited on the corner of Long Causeway and Midgate.

Barrett's Corner

The final picture is of the bridge on Oundle Road dating back to the days before cars.

•Rita has published several books from her vast collection of old pictures of Peterborough from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

We shall be reproducing more of Rita’s pictures over the coming weeks and months.