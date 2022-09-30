Looking Back: Electrical engineers and the power of a picture

Ralph Jepson (left) and Ian Clulow (right) are pictured in a semi pedestrianised Bridge Street in 1982

Chris explained: “Electrical engineers Ralph Jepson (left) and Ian Clulow (right) are pictured in a semi pedestrianised Bridge Street in 1982 dragging the Eastern Electricity cover back after checking the spider box underground.’’

Ralph joined Eastern Electricity in October 1973 and retired from the company, now called UK Power Networks, in 2021 after almost 48 years.

Ralph worked out of Shrewsbury Avenue with Ian for more than 20 years and has two children and two grandsons.

From 2021: Ralph Jepson with friend and former workmate Graham Harris - who stood in for Ian , who passed away in 2020,

He said: “The company has changed so much over the years and when I first started there were still people who didn’t have electricity.”

Sadly, Ian died in 2020 and friend and former workmate Graham Harris stood in for him in the reunion photo in 2021.

Graham joined Eastern Electricity in 1974 and retired in 2013.

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago.