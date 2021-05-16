Looking Back: ‘Do you remember Peterborough’s Bridge Street in the 90s?’
Photographer Chris Porsz’s latest photos feature a colourful selection of street entertainers in Bridge Street.
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 4:59 am
He said: “I think the picture above was early 90s - I could be wrong (if only I had dated them!)
“Andys Records is on the left. I’m particularly interested in who the girl was on the bench.
“The juggler outside The Body Shop is possibly Richard Hayward but who is the Sax player in Bridge Street?”
Chris is working on his latest Reunions book where he recreates his old photos.
Contact Chris via his website www.chrisporsz.com