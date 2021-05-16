Looking Back: ‘Do you remember Peterborough’s Bridge Street in the 90s?’

Can you help Chris Porsz identify anyone in this image taken in Peterborough's Bridge Street in the 90s?

He said: “I think the picture above was early 90s - I could be wrong (if only I had dated them!)

“Andys Records is on the left. I’m particularly interested in who the girl was on the bench.

“The juggler outside The Body Shop is possibly Richard Hayward but who is the Sax player in Bridge Street?”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Can you help Chris Porsz identify anyone in this image taken in Peterborough's Bridge Street in the 90s?Can you help Chris Porsz identify anyone in this image taken in Peterborough's Bridge Street in the 90s?

Chris is working on his latest Reunions book where he recreates his old photos.

Contact Chris via his website www.chrisporsz.com