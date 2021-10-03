Looking back: Do you recognise any of these Peterborough characters?

Do you recognise this gentleman taking a break with his Corgi?
This week’s selection of pictures from photographer Chris Porsz were all taken in Peterborough city centre.

By Nigel Thornton
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 3:45 pm

Chris asked: “ Who was the dapper man with cigar and Corgi having a sit donw in Cathedral Square opposite Wimpy?

‘‘Does anybody recognise the formidable-loookng lady striding across the square with her bags in front of the Guildhall?’’

Chris added: “Who was the man waiting to get his Evening Telegraph or perhaps the city 25p lottery ticket with thousand pound cash prize and the mystery prize?’’

l If you remember anything about any of the photographs please email [email protected] or contact Chris at www.chrisporsz.com

1.

Can you help Chris Porsz identify the gentleman waiting to buy his Peterborough Evening Telegraph?

2.

Do you recognise this lady in Cathedral Square?

