Looking Back: City celebrating royal occasions

1901 and the proclamation of King Edwards VII in Peterborough city centre

The magnificent main picture was taken in February 1901 when the city gathered in Market Place (now Cathedral Square) for the proclamation of King Edward VII.

Mayor Mr G. C. W. Fitzwilliam stood on the steps of the Gates memorial (since relocated to Bishop’s Road Gardens) to read the official proclamation.

Ten years later and there was another celebration in Market Place.

1911 and the coronation of King George V celebrated in the city centre

The photograph right shows Mayor Colin C.E. Crawley in front of the Guildhall preparing to lead the city’s celebrations for the coronation of King George V.

The final picture, from the same year shows Cowgate decked out with decorations for the coronation.

