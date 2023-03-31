Looking Back: Centre in the heart of the city
Hereward Cross has long been a landmark building in Peterborough city centre.
Built in the 1960s, at one time the centre hosted a thriving shopping arcade as well as several offices. Changes in shopping habits has seen the closure of the arcade – although stores continue to thrive on the outside of the site – and the offices were converted into flats a few years back.
Today’s photos show the distinctive exterior of the centre which sits on the junction of Broadway and Midgate plus shoppers in the now closed arcade.
Peterborough City Council, which owns the freehold of Hereward Cross, making it the outright owner of the building, has recently received offers to sell the property outright.
