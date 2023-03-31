News you can trust since 1948
Looking Back: Centre in the heart of the city

​Hereward Cross has long been a landmark building in Peterborough city centre.

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Mar 2023, 08:55 BST- 1 min read
Hereward Cross shopping centre
​Built in the 1960s, at one time the centre hosted a thriving shopping arcade as well as several offices. Changes in shopping habits has seen the closure of the arcade – although stores continue to thrive on the outside of the site – and the offices were converted into flats a few years back.

Today’s photos show the distinctive exterior of the centre which sits on the junction of Broadway and Midgate plus shoppers in the now closed arcade.

Peterborough City Council, which owns the freehold of Hereward Cross, making it the outright owner of the building, has recently received offers to sell the property outright.

Hereward Cross - when shoppers were able to go inside the arcade
If you have any old pictures of Peterborough people and places which you would like to share send them to [email protected]

Hereward Cross
Peterborough City CouncilPeterborough