Looking Back: Cathedral Square dazzled whether it was day or night

We take a look at Christmases past – from more than 40 years ago – for this week’s column, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In December 1979 and going by the Guildhall clock it was 9.50am when I froze this snowy and gritted scene on Cathedral Square.

Toilets were down deep steps by the Guildhall so excluded the disabled and behind the hoardings the Queensgate footings were being dug out. I can spot the electronic town map where children would have fun pressing buttons that lit up locations.

Back then there were four or even five Christmas trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1979 - a morning scene in Cathedral Square

About six years ago the unpopular fake tree dubbed the Bacofoil Ferrero Rocher tower was replaced and taken on by Wisbech.

The 60s fountains were sometimes vandalised with washing up liquid so were filled with winter pansies and come the spring beautiful daffodils and tulips bloomed.

Three decades later fountains returned but were later scrapped.

In 1980 at 5pm the same scene is transformed by the car trail lights and shows how the traffic flowed through Cowgate, into Bridge Street and Long Causeway.

1980 - after dark in a lit-up Cathedral Square

Fortunately it is now pedestrianised.

By the red pillar box is the lit-up Midland Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If PT readers are looking for unique local presents then my various books are available weekdays at my signings in the Peterborough City atrium up until Christmas Eve.

Part proceeds go to the hospital’s breast cancer research project and the oncology day unit. Available too from the fantastic Up the Garden Bath Unity gifts shop in Queensgate and the Cathedral shop. J

ust published are Barking 2! and Streets of America, or www.chrisporsz.com​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.