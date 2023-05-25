Looking Back: Bunking off school for Radio 1 Roadshow

The Roadshow in Cathedral Square in 1980

Fran Sandall (nee Elmore) (far right, wine coloured top) went to the show with her best friend Jane Page (nee Gildea) (behind Fran with hair slides).’

She said: “It looks as though we are wearing our school uniforms so I’m not sure if we bunked off school to be there.

Fran met Jane at the County Grammar School for Girls when they were 11 and they are still best friends today.

The Roadshow reunion in 2012

Fran worked as a police officer for 30 years and is now retired. She still lives in Peterborough and has two children.

Jane worked in customer services for 30 years and set up her own business, The Revamp Shack, five years ago and is now a furniture painter and upholsterer. She is married with five step-daughters and a son.

She added: “I’m still good friends with Fran and we also meet up regularly with four other school friends.”

​Paul Wiggin (behind) remembers going with a group of old school friends. He said: “I was at university studying history and I went back for the day.”

Paul has been a history teacher for 20 years and is married with four children.

​Malcolm Griggs (in front with moustache) went with brother Michael. He worked for DHL for 35 years and is retired. He lives in the city and is married with two children and two grandchildren.

