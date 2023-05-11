Looking Back: Brothers’ climbing fame!

Brothers Shujah and Zia Suklain - in the opriginal 1980 photo and 40 years on.

​Chris said he spotted brothers Shujah and Zia Saklain playing with two friends on their neighbour’s wall in Gladstone Street in 1982.

The brothers moved to the road when Shujah was three and stayed there for 14 years. They both still live in Peterborough.

Shujah works as a driving instructor, runs humanitarian charity, Children of Adam, and teaches boxing, whilst Zia works as a car trader and recreated the picture for Chris.

“It was great fun climbing up on the wall again in 2021 but strange to be back at our house again after so many years,” said Shujah.

Unfortunately the other two boys could not be found to join Shujah and Zia on the reunion picture.

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago.

Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris to track down his subjects.

His second book, Reunions II, is now available. Go to chrisporsz.com for purchase details.

​

