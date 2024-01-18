Looking Back: Brother and sister have sweet memories of their childhood home

Chris Porsz presents another in his series of ‘now and then’ photographs, which can now be seen in a major exhibition “Reunions” at Peterborough Museum & Art Gallery.

Donna Yarnell was five years old when she was snapped by Chris with her three-year-old brother Steven licking ice creams in their front garden in Gladstone Street, in 1981.

Her family moved out of the house two years later so it brought back lots of memories when the pair returned to the street in February 2015.

“I was really surprised because the front gate was exactly the same,” said Donna, who still lives in Peterborough and has four daughters.

Donna and Steven pictured in Gladstone Street in 1981

Brother Steven also lives in the city and has a son.

Chris said: “I would like to invite readers to visit my Reunions exhibition at Peterborough Museum & art gallery Tuesdays to Saturdays until March 23.