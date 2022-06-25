Looking Back: Bobby on the beat making a difference

The original photo from 1993

Chris entitled this picture Bike Patrol – the original was taken in 1993 and the Reunion picture was taken almost thirty years later in August 2020.

Chris said: “Dominic Glazebrook was a local policeman for 30 years, from 1988 to 2018, rising to the rank of Inspector.

“He was pictured on the beat on his bike in Cowgate in 1993."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reunited in 2020

Dominic said: “I liked the variety and the responsibility working for the police and the feeling I was making a difference.”

Dominic, who is married with two children, grew up in Cambridge and later moved to Peterborough for work. He now lives in Stamford and has been working in a local supermarket since retiring from the Cambridgeshire police force.

He added: “I wanted to make a contribution during the pandemic.”

Chris added: “He was joined by former PCSO Mick Whittaker, who he used to work alongside, for the reunion photo. Thank you to former dog handler Tony Herson, who later worked with Chris on the ambulance service, for lending his old cape and helmet to Dominic.’’

Chris himself provided the bike with basket!