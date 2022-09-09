Looking Back: Best friends 40 years ago and best friends now

Vicky Simons (left) and her friend Gillian Wheeler.

The original picture was taken in 1980 with the Reunion in May 2021.

Chris said: “Vicky Simons (left) and her friend Gillian Wheeler (right) posed for a picture outside Ratners in Bridge Street, Peterborough in 1980.’’

The girls were best friends at school and Vicky said: “We loved going into town together and browsing round the shops.

Vicky Simons (left) and her friend Gillian Wheeler reunited in 2021 by Chris.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’re still good friends and see each other about once a month.”

Vicky is now a full-time carer to her husband and has five children, 14 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Gillian is a housewife with three boys and six grandchildren.

The reunion photo was taken outside nearby Mallard Jewellers in Long Causeway.

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from three decades ago.

Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris to track down his subjects.