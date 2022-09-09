News you can trust since 1948
Looking Back: Best friends 40 years ago and best friends now

Today’s reunion pictures from Chris Porsz features two pals whose friendship has lasted from childhood.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 9th September 2022, 10:59 am
Vicky Simons (left) and her friend Gillian Wheeler.
The original picture was taken in 1980 with the Reunion in May 2021.

Chris said: “Vicky Simons (left) and her friend Gillian Wheeler (right) posed for a picture outside Ratners in Bridge Street, Peterborough in 1980.’’

The girls were best friends at school and Vicky said: “We loved going into town together and browsing round the shops.

Vicky Simons (left) and her friend Gillian Wheeler reunited in 2021 by Chris.

"We’re still good friends and see each other about once a month.”

Vicky is now a full-time carer to her husband and has five children, 14 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Gillian is a housewife with three boys and six grandchildren.

The reunion photo was taken outside nearby Mallard Jewellers in Long Causeway.

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from three decades ago.

Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris to track down his subjects.

His second book, Reunions II, is now available. Go to chrisporsz.com for purchase details.

