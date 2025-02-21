Looking back: Bernie and Paddy recall ups and downs of life as a scaffolder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In 1980 scaffolder Bernie Gargan was driving his colleague Paddy Brennan to work in New Road when I spotted them in front of the huge mural by Francis Gomilla, writes Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz.

It was later demolished to make way for the passport office.

Francis was an artist from Gibraltar who also produced the recently restored Gladstone Street mural.

A year later Bernie fell 20ft off a ladder and broke both ankles and both wrists, ending his scaffolding career.

Bernie and Paddy in front of the New Road mural in 1980

He said: “I’d already hurt my foot the day before so when I went up the ladder my foot gave way and I fell. Doctors told me I would never walk again, but I proved them wrong.”

Bernie couldn’t walk for 12 months, but after gradually recovering he worked for his brother for a while and later drove lorries.

He is now retired and enjoys fishing and visiting his daughter in Australia and his other daughter lives nearby in Peterborough.

The mystery hand in the photo belonged to Bernie’s brother Stephen, who died 10 years ago. Bernie said: “I used to love scaffolding, every day was different and I once wrote my name on the top of Peterborough Cathedral.”

Bernie and Paddy reunited in 2016 but the mural is long gone

Paddy, who carried on as a scaffolder for many years, said: “I was about 18 at the time, but don’t remember the picture being taken. I had long hair but shortly afterwards I got a crew cut.”

For the reunion in 2016 we needed a ‘Del Boy’ van – thanks to Simon Mould, who runs a butcher’s shop in Nassington, we got one!

