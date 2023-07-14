News you can trust since 1948
Looking Back: Back to the school playground for Becky

​It was back to school for Becky Pell, the subject of today’s ‘Reunion’ picture from photographer Chris Porsz.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
1985 - Becky Pell in the playground at Queens Drive West infants school

In 1985 Becky was playing hopscotch with her classmate, Andrea, at Queen’s Drive Infant School when Chris took her photo.

She said: “I think the photo must have been taken during my first week at school because my mum sent me in wearing a uniform, even though it was a non-uniform school!

"My mum saw the photo in Chris’s column, Paramedic Paparazzo, in the Peterborough Telegraph and told me about it, which was lovely.

2020 - Becky back in the playground at Queens Drive West infants school
"In 2020 I took my mum and sister back to the school for the reunion photo. It was great to reminisce about where we used to line up and play.”

Becky is a youth and family worker, with one son and now lives in Ailsworth.

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago.

Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris to track down his subjects.

His second book, Reunions II, is now available. Go to chrisporsz.com for purchase details.

