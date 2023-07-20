Looking Back: Back to school for Hannah… and teddy!

1983 - Hannah Hayward (nee Wilson) is pictured clutching a teddy bear at Queen’s Drive Infant School

Chris said: “Hannah Hayward (nee Wilson) is pictured clutching a teddy bear at Queen’s Drive Infant School in 1983.’’

Hannah said: “I think I was about four and in the reception class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was lovely to return to the school for the reunion photo in 2020 and brought back lots of good memories.

2020 - Hannah back in the classroom at Queen’s Drive Infant School

"Of course the school has developed but it still felt the same and it was lovely to return on this nostalgic journey.”

Hannah now lives in Market Harborough and is married with three children. She is a national manager for a medical devices company.

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in 2009, the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo'.

It was from this column his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago.

Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris to track down his subjects.

His second book, Reunions II, is now available.