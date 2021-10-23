Looking back: Award winners and ITV game show at Peterborough’s Hereward college

RThe first picture shows pupils getting in the World Cup spirit in 2006.
The three group shots (top to bottom) show: award winners with head Steve Warburton and city council director of education Roz Clayton; gold medal winning athlete Kriss Akabusi at the school’s last ever awards ceremony. which took place at Kingsgate in 2007; pupils in audition for ITV kids’ game show called Jungle Run.
The final two pictures of staff members were put on display at a farewell party at the college marking the closure of the school.
Do you know who they were?
Page 1 of 2