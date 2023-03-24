News you can trust since 1948
Looking Back: Aurangzab gets back behind the wheel

Today’s ‘reunion’ picture from Chris Porsz features a man who has moved from being behind the wheel to being behind the shop counter.

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:30 GMT- 1 min read
Aurangzab Khan in his cab in 1981
Aurangzab Khan was a taxi driver for around 15 years and was photographed by Chris in 1981 waiting for a customer.

He left the trade in 1995 and bought a grocery store and now runs a convenience shop in Searjeant Street with his family.

He has two daughters and two sons and is well known in the community as a trustee at his local mosque and for doing charity work.

Aurangzab Khan in 2020 back behind the wheel for Chris.
Chris added: “We met again in 2020 at Aurangzab’s busy shop and I said we needed a taxi so he got straight on the phone.

"As you can see he was very happy to move from behind the counter back in to the cab, much to the amusement of his customers and the taxi driver.”

​•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago.

Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris to track down his subjects.

His second book, Reunions II, is now available.

Go to chrisporsz.com for purchase details.

