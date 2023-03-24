Looking Back: Aurangzab gets back behind the wheel

Aurangzab Khan in his cab in 1981

Aurangzab Khan was a taxi driver for around 15 years and was photographed by Chris in 1981 waiting for a customer.

He left the trade in 1995 and bought a grocery store and now runs a convenience shop in Searjeant Street with his family.

He has two daughters and two sons and is well known in the community as a trustee at his local mosque and for doing charity work.

Aurangzab Khan in 2020 back behind the wheel for Chris.

Chris added: “We met again in 2020 at Aurangzab’s busy shop and I said we needed a taxi so he got straight on the phone.

"As you can see he was very happy to move from behind the counter back in to the cab, much to the amusement of his customers and the taxi driver.”

​•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago.

Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris to track down his subjects.

His second book, Reunions II, is now available.

