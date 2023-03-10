Looking Back: Aubrey the welder suited and booted again
Photographer Chris Porsz spotted Aubrey Thompson outside Turners shop in Peterborough’s Star Road in 1980.
He was a welder at Grill Floors for 25 years and lived across from the shop and worked nearby. Annamarie Parker, who lived in Star Road, was seen leaving the shop with her nephew.
Aubrey returned to the shop in 2021 and his daughter, Charlene Moisey, can be seen in the doorway, with her granddaughter Eva May Moisey.
Aubrey, who still lives in the same house, also has three step-sons.
After leaving Grill Floors he worked at Bistro 29, then in the restaurant at Gateway. Charlene said: “Dad would have been on his lunch break in the original picture as he was wearing his boiler suit and he never wore that when he was coming home.
"He loved returning to the shop, especially in the new boiler suit Chris provided for him, as it has so many memories and he was still talking about the reunion a week later. My cousin used to work there too.”
•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.
Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born. Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places. His second book, Reunions II, is now available. Go to chrisporsz.com for purchase details.