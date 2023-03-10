Looking Back: ​Aubrey the welder suited and booted again

Aubrey visiting Turners in 1980

He was a welder at Grill Floors for 25 years and lived across from the shop and worked nearby. Annamarie Parker, who lived in Star Road, was seen leaving the shop with her nephew.

Aubrey returned to the shop in 2021 and his daughter, Charlene Moisey, can be seen in the doorway, with her granddaughter Eva May Moisey.

Aubrey, who still lives in the same house, also has three step-sons.

Aubrey back at the shop in Star Road for the reunion pic.

After leaving Grill Floors he worked at Bistro 29, then in the restaurant at Gateway. Charlene said: “Dad would have been on his lunch break in the original picture as he was wearing his boiler suit and he never wore that when he was coming home.

"He loved returning to the shop, especially in the new boiler suit Chris provided for him, as it has so many memories and he was still talking about the reunion a week later. My cousin used to work there too.”

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.