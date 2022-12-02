Looking Back: An old pub, a mill and a citadel

The old Whitworth Mill by the River Nene

The main picture was taken in April 1989 and shows Whitworth Mill, which was built in the 19th century on the bank of the Nene (East Station Road) before the Fletton Quays redevelopment.

Andy said: “In 1989 it was still a complete workable mill (although then recently closed).’’

The picture of the Queen Street entrance to the Queensgate Centre was taken in December 1988. Behind the hoarding is the former Grapevine public house. Andy asked: “Do you remember the painted walls with 'Mr Bays 1967' scribed on it? The lounge bar became Buckle's Drum in 1971.’’

The Queen Street entrance to Queensgate in 1980 - to the left is The Grapevine (now The Queens Head) and the right is now Turtle Bay.

The final picture from July 1988 shows the demolition site of the former Salvation Army Citadel which was still being used during the construction of Queensgate. It now forms part of Primark.