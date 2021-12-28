Looking back: Aerial pictures from Peterborough’s past - part 4

These pictures were taken by PT photographer David Lowndes over the course of two flights over the city.

Memories of 2009 include one of the highest profile battles for the Christmas No 1 ever with Rage Against the Machine’s single, Killing In The Name, beating X Factor winner Joe McElderry’s The Climb after an internet spoiler campaign.

That year pop superstar Michael Jackson died and the rumblings, uproar and recriminations in Westminster over MPs’ expenses dominated the headlines.

In Peterborough Jack Hunt School celebrated its 40th anniversary and JLS fronted by city singer Aston Merrygold played a packed gig at Club Metro.

What are your memories of 2009 in Peterborough?

1. aerials 09 A1073 bypass Photo Sales

2. aerials 09 A1073 bypass Photo Sales

3. aerials 09 A1073 bypass Photo Sales

4. aerials 09 new development alongside London road at Phorpres Photo Sales