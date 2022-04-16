Looking Back: A splashing time at The Lido

The Lido in1990

It first opened as the Corporation Swimming Pool in 1936 with the then Mayor of Peterborough, Arthur Mellows, performing the opening ceremony.

Eighty six years on, the building, with its art deco design, is loved by locals and admired by visitors.

It has survived the bombs of war and financial difficulties and is often associated with one of Peterborough’s most famous adoptive sons madcap strongman Walter Cornelius, who worked at the Lido for many years.

The legendary Walter Cornelius

Here are a selection of pictures of the Lido from the PT’s archive.

The really busy summer’s day photo is dated 1990. Who remembers the slide?

Staff member Tracey West was pictured doing some pool maintenance and right the Lido was the venue for an outdoor movie - Jaws, of course!

More Lido memories next week.

Tracey West one of the Lido staff helping to get the pool ready for its opening back in 2008