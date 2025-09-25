Looking Back: A Peterborough legend in Bridge Street

By Chris Porsz
Published 25th Sep 2025, 08:19 BST
Bridge Street in the 1990s - local legend Nobbyplaceholder image
Bridge Street in the 1990s - local legend Nobby
A rare picture from the early 1990s in Bridge Street of local legend Michael Ross aka Nobby, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.

​He was a Scotsman and former teacher who lived in a bus shelter on Oundle Road for many years.

He survived terrible winters but was well fed by the locals and practiced golf in Ferry Meadows.

He died in 2020 but fortunately his latter years were more comfortable in his sheltered accommodation where he enjoyed his garden and painting.

Bridge Street todayplaceholder image
Bridge Street today

Who was the lady chatting to Nobby, seen with his tobacco tin in hand, in front of Woolies, Marks and Sencer and Halfords?

•You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.

