Looking Back: A natter and ice creams for two old friends

The two girls photographed in 1980

Chris calls this pair of pictures Two Cornettos. The original was taken in 1980 and the Reunion more than 40 years on in May 2021

Chris said: “Friends Karen Fountain and Suzanne Oliver (left to right) eating Cornettos on a bench in Bridge Street in 1980.’’

Karen said: “We both grew up in Benwick and our parents were friends so we’ve known each other since we were very young.

Reunited for the photo in 2021

“We often used to get the bus into Peterborough on a Saturday to go shopping and I think that’s what we were doing in this photo.

“I think I was about 14 and Suzanne was 13.”

Karen now lives in March, has been married for 33 years and has three children.

She added: “Suzanne and I have kept in touch over the years. Our mums are good friends and still live in Benwick.”

Suzanne, who also still lives in Benwick, is married with two boys and works as a sales administrator for a food wholesale business.

She said: “I remember it always felt quite exciting to catch the bus together into Peterborough and to be allowed out on our own.”