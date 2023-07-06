Looking Back: A much-loved city visitor attraction

Duke of Gloucester visiting Railworld in 2020

​Over the past three decades it has established itself as one of the city’s key visitor attractions visited by thousands of people each year.

The site was originally purchased by the charity’s founder, the Rev. Richard Paten, initially to build the Museum of World Railways to complement the National Railway Museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lack of funding meant plans had to be changed and the charity was set up in 1985.

The Railworld site is cleared

Today’s Looking Back pictures feature some scenes and events from its history.

One photograph shows work transforming the site in the early days, while another has TV personality Charlie Dimmock visiting in 2011 and with the help of volunteers from city-based charity Froglife cleared some ponds.