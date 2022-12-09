Looking Back: A great Hotel with a great history

An old photo showing the Great Northern Hotel

The current owners of the Great Northern Hotel have closed it as a hotel and it is being used, controversially as a hostel for asylum seekers.

It is not the first time the hotel which was opened in 1852 has been used for other purposes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was closed to the public throughout the Second World War, and was occupied by staff from the GNR’s King’s Cross office. The two main bedroom wings were thought to be reserved for VIPs that were forced to stay during the blitz in London. It re-opened in November 1949.

Former hotel owner Peter Boizot with Lembit Opik

It has hosted many famous faces and events including politician Ann Widdecombe at a book club.

For some years it was owned by local businessman Peter Boizot who used it as a venue for his jazz club and events for the Liberal Democrats which he was a member of.

Advertisement Hide Ad