Looking Back: ‘A drink at the Old Still then Andy’s Records’

1979 - Ade Lawrence, Rick Simpson and Martyn Bonsor in the city centre

Chris said: “Ade Lawrence, Rick Simpson and Martyn Bonsor (left to right) are seen in Cathedral Square in 1979. Ade and Rick returned for the reunion in 2021.

Rick said: “ I expect we had gone for a drink in the Old Still pub, then we were going to Andy’s Records.

"I would have been about 21 and we all knew each other through the punk/rock scene.

Ade Lawrence and Rick Simpson reunited in 2021

"Sometimes on a Saturday evening we’d go up to London on the train to see a gig together.”

Rick, who now lives in Stamford, worked as a plumber for 40 years and now works with YouTuber Colin Furze.

He said: “It was great to see Ade again as we hadn’t seen each other for nearly 40 years and he hadn’t changed a bit.”

Ade lives locally with his partner, Brenda, and has two daughters and two grandsons. Back in the day he formed a punk band, Kiosk 2.

Ade trained and worked as a health care assistant at the city hospital during the coronavirus pandemic, and, although he found it very rewarding helping patients, he also found it too stressful so returned to his old job as a loader operative.