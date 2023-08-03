Looking Back: A cuppa and a chat in the staff room

Today’s Reunion picture from photographer Chris Porsz shows teachers having a well-earned break in a city primary school.

Chris said: “In 1983 teachers Rita Ellis, Mary Purdon, Sue Chislett, Jean Townsin, Marion Sharp (Tiller) and Margaret Pettitt (left to right) were enjoying a coffee break in the staff room at Queen’s Drive Infants.’’

Rita taught at the school from 1973 to 1985 and has two daughters and four grandchildren. Mary started in 1983 and left in 1991 and daughter Kate now works as a teaching assistant there.

Sue worked at Queen’s Drive for a year in 1983, then went on to work at a number of local infant and primary schools, until she retired in 2014.

She has two sons and a grandchild. Marion taught at Queen’s Drive for 18 years from 1982 to 2000. She said: “It was a lovely little school and a very happy place. I taught Chris Porsz’s sons and remember the day their sister Emma was born as I wrote the announcement on the blackboard.

The reunion photo was taken in the playground in June 2021 due to Covid restrictions, and the former colleagues were joined by former headteacher Mary Smith (ringing the bell), who was at the school for 10 years from 1982 until she retired in 1992.