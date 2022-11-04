Looking Back: 80s Teddy Boys and ghetto blasters

Kevin and friends in The Corona Bar

Chris explained: “Teddy boy Kevin Grange posed with his ghetto blaster in Broadway, in 1982.’’

Kevin said: “I asked Chris if he’d take my photo.

"I think it was a Saturday and the Teds usually all met up in Cathedral Square and hung out together.”

Kevin, photographed by Chris in the 1980s.

The group image shows Kevin and his mates in the Corona bar in Lincoln Road.

He still lives in Peterborough and works as a security guard.

Kevin is married and has three children.

In 2021 Chris and Kevin were reunited again in Broadway.

Kevin who recreated the city centre photo in 2021

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures Chris had taken from decades ago.

Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris to track down his subjects.

His second book, Reunions II, is now available.