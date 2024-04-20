Local Elections: My time as a councillor in the city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I’ve seen a great deal of positive change in the time I’ve been here, with the building and opening of the new university, the investment the city has received from the Levelling Up Fund, and the many projects now progressing nicely supported by the Towns Fund Project.

However, it was also particularly disappointing to see some of my former Conservative colleagues cross the floor to join another political party, Peterborough First. Some of those only being elected as Conservatives less than a month before leaving.

One of the reasons cited, amongst others, was that there was a ‘toxic culture’ in the Conservative group. As the youngest member of the group (22), I can say these claims are completely untrue. In fact, the harmony of the group has been much better since those claiming this left us.

Cllr Oliver Sainsbury

I have always supported our group leader Cllr Fitzgerald and would continue to do so if I had chosen to remain as he had turned around the council which was on the brink of intervention from government at the time he took over.

More recently our position has been further weakened by the current state of national politics, which as I am sure we all agree, could be much better. But the public will have their say on that issue in the coming months.

This year’s local elections will be tough for the Conservatives as we are defending 18 out of 23 seats, many where we have the only Conservative Cllr in the ward.

It may be a time for the Conservatives to rebuild their numbers and regroup. We can only do this by talking to people who share the same values and beliefs as we do and persuading them to vote for us.

When I have been out talking to residents, it is obvious to me that most people do not realise that the Conservatives are no longer running the council and they are shocked when they learn of this betrayal. I have every confidence that in the not-too-distant future, the public will return the Conservatives to power in the city council.

I only hope it’s not too late, as we feel are already starting to slide with the current administration.

Let there be no misunderstanding. The political coup in November was a personal power grab from individuals who were unhappy that they were excluded from any senior role or position.

People vote for a political party or candidate because they largely believe in the same things and have the same values. The so-called independents are in fact not independents and are all members of a political party called Peterborough First. You may ask what are their policies? What do they believe in?

Perhaps you should ask them if they come knocking on your door. But don’t expect an answer.

I shall look to return to the council at a future date but for now I am stepping down to focus on my studies at ARU Peterborough, which is a fantastic university and something that we should all be proud of in this city.

Delivered of course by a Conservative administration, and a Conservative mayor, working with partners.

On a final note, despite claims by the Liberal Democrats that they were the only party to publish a manifesto last year, we did, and will do so again this year, delivering it directly to residents.

Most residents should in fact by now have received a copy, but if not, expect one very soon.