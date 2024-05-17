Life saving Peterborough police officer nominated for string of top awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sergeant Jamie Cooper nominated for national Police Bravery Award and Royal Humane Society award

A Peterborough police officer who helped save the life of a man carrying a weapon who was believed to be contemplating taking his own life has been nominated for a string of top awards.

Sergeant Jamie Cooper has been shortlisted for a National Police Bravery Award, as well as a Royal Humane Society award and a Chief Constable Commendation following his actions on April 28 last year.

Cambridgeshire Police had received a call from a resident saying he was concerned about his friend, who had left a letter at his home, suggesting he was going to take his own life.

PS Jamie Cooper

Officers were dispatched and started looking for the man. It was identified the male may have gone to a bridge in Peterborough after enquiries were made with a local taxi firm.

Sergeant Jamie Cooper, who was working on his own, arrived at the scene to try and find the man.

PS Cooper scoured the area and found the man in an upset and distressed state.

PS Cooper immediately ran towards the man, confronting him face on. He could also see as he got closer the man was holding a weapon.

Springing into action, PS Cooper grappled with the man, who was significantly larger, and successfully prized the weapon from the man’s grasp.

PS Cooper then called for assistance from his colleagues and had to restrain the man for several minutes until his back-up arrived.

Cambridgeshire Police Federation Chair Liz Groom said ‘We are incredibly proud of Jamie,’ while Cambridgeshire Police Chief Constable Nick Dean said: “It is always a privilege to hear about how Cambridgeshire officers are going above and beyond the call of duty to keep our residents safe. PS Cooper showed true bravery and quick thinking to ensure the safety of a man who was in crisis, for which I am very grateful.”