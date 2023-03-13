Jail for man who groomed Peterborough girl (13) after meeting her at city shop

A man who groomed and sexually abused a 13-year-old girl after meeting her outside a shop in Peterborough has been jailed.

Police have welcomed the sentence handed out to Scott Watson, who plied the youngster with drugs and alcohol after speaking in person and on social media, asking her to send explicit photos of herself –despite knowing she was just 13-years-old. .

Watson (27) was jailed for more than three years at Cambridge Crown Court on March 9.

Scott Watson, who has been jailed

Following the sentence DS Rebecca Welberry, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Scott Watson shamefully preyed on the victim’s vulnerability to groom and abuse her.

“We will always support the strongest possible action for those who abuse children so I am pleased Watson is now behind bars.”

The court was told Watson first met the victim outside a shop in Peterborough, on 25 January last year and they began talking.

Watson asked the youngster how old she was to which she told him she was 13 and, he then began to complement her body with the two exchanging phone numbers.

They met up again later that day and after this, Watson began communicating with her through Snapchat, WhatsApp and text messages and made numerous requests to meet him and perform sexual acts on each other.

He also asked the victim to send him explicit photos.

In their messages, Watson made it clear he knew she was 13.

On 19 April last year, they once again met up and visited several locations where Watson gave her alcohol and cannabis as well as another substance which made her unconscious.

Watson also asked her to have sex with him to which she refused.

Watson, of Town Square, Basildon, Essex, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, having pleaded guilty to meeting a child following sexual grooming, sexual communication with a child and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

