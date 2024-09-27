In Pictures: Peterborough goes clubbing in the 1990s

By Brad Barnes
Published 27th Sep 2024, 13:41 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 13:56 BST
Three decades have passed since these night-out photos were taken on a real camera – not a mobile phone!

The early nineties was a time when Peterborough’s nightclubs were packed every weekend – including the newly opened Rinaldo’s on Broadway and nearby 5th Avenue featured here.

Check out the entertainment – DJs and bands.

And is that soul singer Sybil?

Why not check out last week’s gallery from the same era.

Nights out at Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90s - anyone recognise the singer? Is it Sybil?

1. Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90's

Nights out at Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90s - anyone recognise the singer? Is it Sybil? Photo: David Lowndes

Nights out at Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90s - what was going on here?

2. Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90s

Nights out at Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90s - what was going on here? Photo: David Lowndes

Nights out at Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90s

3. Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90s

Nights out at Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90s Photo: David Lowndes

Nights out at Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90s - who was this working behind the bar?

4. Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90s

Nights out at Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90s - who was this working behind the bar? Photo: David Lowndes

