In Pictures: Peterborough goes clubbing in the 1990s

The early nineties was a time when Peterborough’s nightclubs were packed every weekend – including the newly opened Rinaldo’s on Broadway and nearby 5th Avenue featured here.
Check out the entertainment – DJs and bands.
And is that soul singer Sybil?
1. Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90's
Nights out at Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90s - anyone recognise the singer? Is it Sybil? Photo: David Lowndes
2. Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90s
Nights out at Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90s - what was going on here? Photo: David Lowndes
3. Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90s
Nights out at Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90s Photo: David Lowndes
4. Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90s
Nights out at Peterborough Nightclubs in the 90s - who was this working behind the bar? Photo: David Lowndes