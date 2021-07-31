In pictures: Memories of the East of England Show Part 1

At the height of the show’s popularity, it would attract crowds in excess of 100,000 to the East of England Showground.

It included everything from livestock showing, the chance to meet and animals as well as many impressive shows and stunts in the main ring or in the air above the showground.

The show ended after the 2021 edition due to falling crowd numbers but it is still remembered so fondly by many in the city.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a two part lookback at the show in its heyday.

1. Memories of the East of England Show at Peterborough Showground. Buy photo

2. Memories of the East of England Show at Peterborough Showground. Buy photo

3. Memories of the East of England Show at Peterborough Showground. Buy photo

4. Memories of the East of England Show at Peterborough Showground. Buy photo