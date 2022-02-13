In pictures: Looking back at Peterborough’s Perkins Great Eastern Run in 2018

The main half marathon race failed to start in 2019 after a police incident on the course.

The Anna’s Hope fun run had taken place earlier in the day but after a man had been seen acting suspiciously on the course, police attended leading to a long delay in starting. As competitors stood in freezing October rain organisers took the decision to cancel the race.

The planned races in 2020 and 2021 were both called off because Covid pandemic restrictions.

The record number of competitors was set in 2016 when 4262 runners ran the half-marathon and 1257 people took part in the Anna’s Hope Fun Run watched by around 10,000 spectators.

The 2018 half marathon saw Lucian Allison take the men’s race in a time of 1:05:27 and Amy Clements won the women’s event in 1:14:09.

Sole wheelchair entrant Susan Walker finished the half marathon distance in 02:33:24 and Anna’s Hope Fun Run winner James Orrell crossed the line in 17:37. Hundreds took part as that year’s event also saw heavy rain, despite which thousands of spectators gathered to cheer on runners.

No details of the 2022 are available on the event’s website yet but the city council has confirmed the race will take place this year.

