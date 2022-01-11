A pre First World War view of Gladstone Street.
In pictures: Looking back at Peterborough’s iconic Gladstone Street: Part one

In this latest PT series we take a look back at some of the people and places that make some of the city’s most iconic streets a special area for Peterborians... In this two part series we throw the spotlight on Gladstone Street.

By Mark Edwards
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 5:22 pm

From the Gladca Centre and mosque to schools and pubs to businesses and restaurants to community groups and special events it has always been one of the city’s best known streets.

In this look back into the PT’s archive we look at people, places and the changing street scene.

What are your favourite memories of Gladstone Street?

PCSO Thomas Puthenpurayil and Sgt Matt Bill [front] at police recruitment visit to the Faizan-E-Madina mosque at Gladstone Street with visitors and their chairman Mohammad Younas

Photo: Peterborough Evening Telegraph

Snow covering cars etc at Gladstone Street in 2010.

Photo: Midlands

Imam Hafiz Akhtar Mehmood Alvi, Bishop Donald Allister, Father David, Imam Qari Muneer, Imam Mohamed Kassmali and pastor Antonio Callisto at a inter faith meeting at Fezan e Madina mosque at Gladstone Street in 2010.

Photo: PET

Reception class at Gladstone Street primary school in 2010.

Photo: Midlands

