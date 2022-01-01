An aerial picture taken in 2006 showing Dogsthorpe Road and its junction with Lincoln Road.
In pictures: Looking back at Peterborough’s iconic Dogsthorpe Road: Part one

In this latest PT series we take a look back at some of the people and places that make some of the city’s most iconic streets a special area for Peterborians... In this four part series we throw the spotlight on Dogsthorpe Road.

By Mark Edwards
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 5:26 pm

From schools and pubs to businesses and restaurants to community groups and special events it has always been one of the city’s best known streets.

In this look back into the PT’s archive we look at people, places and the changing street scene.

What are your favourite memories of Dogsthorpe Road?

1.

Dogsthorpe Road and Queen's Drive West in 2009.

2. Crown to Town

The Norfolk Inn, on the corner of Dogsthorpe Road is now a supermarket,

3.

How to Goshin Ryu Kempo Jujitsu at Dogsthorpe Martial Arts Acdemy, Dogsthorpe Road, with Duncan Hall

4.

How to Goshin Ryu Kempo Jujitsu at Dogsthorpe Martial Arts Acdemy, Dogsthorpe Road, with Duncan Hall. Duncan demontsrates throw 'Outside Hock' on Paul King

