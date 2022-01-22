In pictures: Looking back at Peterborough’s iconic Bridge Street: Part one

There can hardly be a Peterborian who has not walked along Bridge Street countless times down the years - from Posh matches to pick and mix at Woolies.

From the Old Customs House on the banks of the Nene to the new Fletton Quays development and the Town Hall it has some of the city’s great landmarks.

In this pictorial look back into the PT’s archive we look at people, places, events and the changing street scene.

What are your favourite memories of Bridge Street?

1. Jason Hodges and Colin Wynterman at i 4 art, a new gallery on Bridge Street Photo Sales

2. British Heart Foundation shop staff Sylvia Weeks, Susie Claridge and Elizabeth George (manager) on Bridge Street, Peterborough pictured with some new items (probably unwanted Christmas gifts) which have been donated by the public. Photo Sales

3. First event of the Green Festival in city centre in 2009.The Big Beat junk band playing in Bridge Street Photo Sales

4. Milla Molchanova, Lauren Hughes and Jodie Wallace taking a stroll shopping in Bridge Street in the warm weather. They were Miss Peterborough contestants. Photo Sales