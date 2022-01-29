In pictures: Looking back at Peterborough’s Cromwell Road: Part one

Cromwell Road is one of the most vibrant in the city.

From schools and pubs to businesses and restaurants to community groups and special events it has always been one of the city’s best known streets.

In this look back into the PT’s archive we look at people, places and the changing street scene.

What are your favourite memories of Cromwell Road?

1. Police special Sgt Dani Waples backs up a parking enforcement officer in Cromwell Road, as Operation Can Do begins, targetting traffic violations in the Millfield and Gladstone areas in 2013. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Jo Hodges, the city council's senior neighbourhoods enforcement officer, outside a property in Cromwell Road, which had fallen into a bad condition after being a HMO, and the landlords were prosecuted by the council in court in 2011. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Public meeting at Beeches Primary School to protest at late licensed venues in the area affecting neighbourhoods at night in Cromwell Road in 2011. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Junction of Cromwell Road and Russell Street,in 2011. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales